José Reyes Needs to Prove He’s a Changed Man • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – It was 2003 and not only did I have the distinct opportunity to have witnessed the Major League debut of José Bernabé Reyes but it also happen to be my very own rookie season as a baseball writer.

I can vividly recall sitting beside this future All Star who had this gleeful smile and carefree personality that made every beat reporter enamored with this 19-year-old Dominican Republic native.

Sitting beside Reyes on the black leather sofa inside the Mets’ clubhouse at Shea Stadium, I can still remember how Reyes was filled with such excitement about yearning to play baseball on a daily basis. Interesting, he also spoke about his humble beginnings in his hometown of Santiago and wanting to make his family proud of his career.

Reyes wasn’t my first experience at conducting an actual interview (that singular moment was with former Met, Carlos Baerga who was with the Arizona Diamondbacks) but what was quite interesting was what another former Met shared with me 13 years ago.

In 2003, the Mets had a utility player who literally could play every position and was rightfully given the nickname, “Super Joe”. Currently with the Chicago WhiteSox as their third-base coach, Joe McEwing spent most of his formidable years with the Mets (2000-2004) and after I finished my conversation with Reyes I asked McEwing about his immediate observations.

“He has excellent hands and speed. I believe he’s going to be a star for the Mets,” said McEwing matter-of-factly a week after Reyes’ debut.

Not surprisingly, McEwing’s prediction came true and along with Reyes’ teammate, David Wright at third base they formed a talented tandem that the Mets hierarchy were so giddy about their future superstars who would finally bring back to Flushing that elusive World Series championship.

And yet in 2006, Wright and Reyes did enjoy an exhilarating playoff run together with a talented group of players and were simply one swing away (we all know what happened next) and literally altered the entire baseball landscape within the Mets’ organization.

If only they would have won ten years ago (but let’s not quickly forget the 2015 Mets).

But five years later, in his final year with the Mets, Reyes did win a National League batting title and yet filled with anxiety and uncertainty (definitely looking at a huge payday too) he headed into free agency.

The Miami Marlins would sign the former Met to a six-year $106 million contract.

Unfortunately for Reyes, there would be no happiness in Southern Florida as the Marlins would once again have a huge fire sale and ship not only Reyes but also a number of his teammates to Toronto.

Nagging injuries and a twist of unwelcome baseball news on and off the field continued to haunt Reyes as his tenure with the Blue Jays was short-lived. In July, 2015, Reyes was once again dealt and this particular time happened to be a team that wasn’t in any sort of playoff contention – the Colorado Rockies.

Money and lots of it may have provided financial security for this former Met but slowly Reyes became a bit older and Rockies ownership wondering, “Is there anything left with this player?” may have started to frustrate this once promising four-time All-Star and former NL batting champion.

Which finally brings us to that picturesque state off the North American continent in the North Pacific Ocean– Hawaii. Last year, according to the Hawaiian authorities, Reyes was arrested on domestic-abuse charges. There was incident at a resort involving his wife who told police that he grabbed her by the throat and shoved her into a glass door.

Huh??? I can’t believe it! Vete pa’ carajo (Go to Hell)… Not Reyes?

Charges were eventually dropped (his wife decided to not cooperate with any further investigations) and while Reyes was placed on paid leave he was eventually suspended for 52 games without pay through May 31st.

Once Reyes was allowed to return back to the Rockies organization, he played in some minor league games. Yet, once again, plans were going to change and he was eventually designated for assignment. With two years remaining on his lucrative contract, he was officially done playing baseball with any major league teams.

Now, who would want a 33-year-old infielder that scouts had already proclaimed was officially a shell of his former self? Enter the Wilpons, Sandy Alderson and the New York Mets who somehow pulled a “Steinbrenner Shuffle” in welcoming back a former All-Star who was no longer wanted in the game of baseball (remember Gooden and Strawberry).

Simply put – the Mets wanted to take another chance to see if José Bernabé Reyes could actually help his former team. Is there anything left? With his beloved teammate, David Wright out for the remainder of the 2016 season due to his herniated neck surgery, Reyes could ideally be placed in the lead-off spot and move over to third base.

And five years later, that moment finally arrived on Tuesday evening the day after Independence Day at exactly 7:08pm. The “Flushing Faithful” cheered one of their all-time favorites and although the sheer thought of domestic abuse still lingered in the minds of some, Reyes was truly given heartfelt ovation.

Regrettably for the Mets, their five-game winning streak would come to an abrupt end. Reyes wouldn’t provide any extraordinary heroics with the bat or glove (not one ball was even hit to third base) and the Mets would fall to the Marlins 5-2. Reyes would also go 0-4.

Prior to the game, Reyes spoke to the assembled media about the joy of being back “home” in New York but was forthright in his responses when asked about his regrettable behavior. Once again, he apologized profusely for his actions and was appreciative of a second chance.

“I’m sorry what happened. Every human being makes a mistake. People deserve a second chance in life. I’m sorry. I apologized to a lot of people. People who follow me, my wife, my Dad and Mom back in the Dominican, my family and all the fans who follow me. I know some people gonna hate me. I understand that. I put myself in that situation. Those who know me know I’m not that kind of person. I’m a human being.”

Human Being – Yes. A repentant heart? Only his wife and immediate family will know moving forward but right now, he’s saying all the right things to the media, fans and domestic abuse centers nationwide that are carefully watching from afar.

But, José Bernabé Reyes will need look sternly at himself in the mirror, remove that infectious smile and answer two important questions:

Will I continue to work towards being a better husband/father to my supportive wife, children and loving family? Will I take a deep breath, look in the mirror and be able to answer unequivocally that I will be able to contribute to the 2016 Mets who desperately need me to be a bit of that unbelievable player from the summer of 2003?

Hopefully, for José Bernabé Reyes, the answer is absolutely without question… sí.