Juan Marichal National League Pitcher of the Year • Latino Sports

On Friday May 29th, 2015 Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association held its first LatinoMVP awards ceremony of the season at Citi-Field for Mets veteran pitcher, Bartolo Colón.
Below are some of the photographs of the event that brought smiles to all parties.
The LatinoMVP award for Bartolo. A watercolor painted by reknown sports artist James Fiorentino. Bartolo was impressed and he said he will let his wife decide where to hang this piece of art. (photo: Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latinosports.com)
