Juan Marichal National League Pitcher of the Year • Latino Sports

Juan Marichal National League Pitcher of the Year

By

on

On Friday May 29th, 2015 Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association held its first LatinoMVP awards ceremony of the season at Citi-Field for Mets veteran pitcher, Bartolo Colón.

Below are some of the photographs of the event that brought smiles to all parties.

The LatinoMVP award for Bartolo. A watercolor painted by reknown sports artist James Fiorentino. Bartolo was impressed and he said he will let his wife decide where to hang this piece of art. (photo: Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latinosports.com)

The LatinoMVP award for Bartolo. A watercolor painted by reknown sports artist James Fiorentino. Bartolo was impressed and he said he will let his wife decide where to hang this piece of art. (photo: Blanca Canino-Vigo, Latinosports.com)

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

  • julio

    Great event.