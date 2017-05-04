Judge & Company Rally Yanks Past Blue Jays • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Chase Headley said there is never any panic and that has become a theme of this New York Yankees team and especially when they are trailing at home in the Bronx. Once again the Yankees were trailing in a game and their potent offense came from behind for the win.

And this this has become a recurring theme as the Yankees had that 8-6 come from behind win over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night in the Bronx and completed a 4-2 homestand. They now hit the road and look for this success to continue with interleague games against Houston and Cincinnati.

“We know we can score some runs,” said Headley. The Yankees scored 50 runs with 17 home runs in their last six games in the Bronx and again occupy first place in the Al East with the best home record in baseball at 12-3.

But it is a team contribution with overall good starts from the rotation and relief from the bullpen, and of course the potent offense that shows no signs of giving up. The rookie, Aaron Judge who has quickly become the newest Yankees sensation is playing that significant role.

The Yankees trailed 4-0 after the top of the first inning. They never quit, and that marked the fifth time his season in a game they trailed by at least three runs. But it was judge again, 3-for-5 and another home run that quickly erased the deficit and helped the Yankees to another win.

Judge, himself is unable to admit how long this home run streak will last, and when not using the long ball he contributes with a RBI single which was a part of his three hit game. His Major League leading 13th home run that went for two runs in the third inning came on the heels of being named AL Rookie of the Month for April.

“Just going one bat at a time,” said Judge about his streak that continues to be the talk of baseball. Quality at bats. You never know what is going to be set up.”

“His value is to hard to measure what he has done.” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi about his young slugger. And at this point all Judge can do is continue those quality at bats because it seems he has become a major catalyst to the Yankees success and scoring runs that lead the American League.

But what made this latest Yankees win special, and when CC Sabathia did not have it on the mound was how it all came together again. As Girardi said, “The bats got going and we started pitching well.”

While Sabathia struggled in his start, Yankees relievers and closer Aroldis Chapman more than made up the difference. Tossing a combined 5.0 scorress innings, the relievers combined for one hit, one walk and six strikeouts while retiring Toronto’s final 11 batters.

To conclude the rally, Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning. As a result, he secured his sixth of the season and sent Toronto away with a loss.