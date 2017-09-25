Judge Hits 49th & 50th Home Runs Of The Season [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Monday, the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals by a final score of 11-3 at Yankee Stadium. Today was a monumental day for Yankees RF Aaron Judge. As stated in the Yankees postgame notes…

RF Aaron Judge (2-for-4, 2HR, 3RBI, 1BB) hit a two-run HR in the third and a solo HR in the seventh to tie and surpass Mark McGwire (49HR in 1987) for sole possession of the all-time MLB mark for home runs by a rookie in a single season with 50HR in 2017.

His 50HR are the ninth-highest in a single season in Yankees franchise history (see chart at right)…are the most since Alex Rodriguez’s 54 in 2007.

Marked his second straight 2HR game (also yesterday, 9/24 at Toronto)…was his fourth multiHR game in his last 14G, and his seventh this season (and seventh of his career)…his seven multi-HR games lead the AL and are second most in the Majors in 2017 (Stanton-nine)…are tied for the fourth-most in a season in Yankees history (three tied at 8G: Alex Rodriguez in 2007, Mickey Mantle in 1961, Babe Ruth in 1927)…is the third Yankee in the last 12 seasons (since 2006) to hit at least 2HR in consecutive games (also Mark Teixeira, 7/30-31/15, and Alfonso Soriano, 8/13-14/13).

With his homer today (his first against K.C. this season), has now homered against all 14 other American League teams this season…is the first Yankee to do so since the expansion of the AL to 15 teams in 2013.

Now has 13HR in September, marking the fifth time since 1962 that a Yankee has hit at least 13HR in a calendar month, joining Mark Teixeira (13 in May 2009), Alex Rodriguez (14 in April 2007), Hideki Matsui (13 in July 2007) and Jason Giambi (14 in July 2005).

This afternoon was named “Player of the Week” in the American League by Major League Baseball…batted .429 (9 for-21) with 6R, 5HR, 9RBI, 4BB, a .481 OBP and a 1.238 SLG over the stretch from 9/18-24…was his second “Player of the Week” Award of his career (also for the week of 6/5-11).

With 108RBI, marks the third-most RBI by a rookie in Yankees history, trailing only Joe DiMaggio (125 in 1936) and Tony Lazzeri (114 in 1926)…marks the most RBI by any Yankee since 2011, when three Yankees reached that total: Curtis Granderson-119, Robinson Canó-118 and Mark Teixeira-111.

Has reached base safely in 20 straight games (since 9/3), the second-longest streak of his career (32G from 5/28 6/30/17)… is batting .328/.473/.970 (22-for-67) with 25R, 4 doubles, 13HR, 25RBI and 21BB during the streak.

Has hit 31HR at Yankee Stadium this season, a record for the current building and the second-highest single-season home HR total in franchise history, trailing only Babe Ruth (32 in 1921).

Enjoy the photos taken by Bill Menzel, thank you!