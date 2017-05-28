Judge & Pineda Pace Pinstripes To Victory • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Described by Yankees manager Joe Girardi as a, “defensive end playing baseball,” Aaron Judge’s broke open a close game with his first career grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. Trailing the visiting Oakland Athletics 2-1, Judge blasted his game-changing 16th home run of the season off A’s RHP Andrew Triggs 2-1 pitch.

Following his mighty swing were the murmurs of whether or not Aaron Judge is a legitimate MVP candidate. When questioned about the possibility of being the American League MVO, Judge smiled and made it clear to the media following the game, “I’ve a job to do.”

As short and clear as his answer was, Judge’s 2-for-4, 4RBI performance did all the talking for him. Judge’s grand slam buried his six-game streak without a home run. In addition to leading the team in home runs, Judge leads the team with 37R and 34RBI.

With a 13-1 record when Judge has homered this season, the Pinstripes are 5-2 during their previous seven games. Following Sunday’s 9-5, the team is now 11 games over .500.

Complimenting Judge’s performance was Yankee’s RHP Michael Pineda. A year after many considered him washed up and too emotionally involved in the game, Pineda is allowing his play to be his voice of reason. Against Oakland, Pineda pitched for 6.0 innings. In 101 pitches that he threw, Pineda surrendered 3 hits, 3R/2ER, and three walks.

While Sunday’s game wasn’t his best performance, it was one that symbolized his maturation as a pitcher. Just as important, it was enough for him to win his sixth game of the season.

The play that best captured Pineda’s growth as a Major League pitcher was in the sixth inning when he was called for a questionable balk. Although it took a couple of pitches, one earned run and a bad throw to first base for him to regain his composure, Pineda successfully completed the inning.

Following the game, Pineda admitted that his game a slightly off but he was confident that had done enough to keep his team in the game. When asked about the balk, Pineda eyes lit up as he admitted that the official had made the right call. Rather than contest the call or allow it to get to his head, Pineda eloquently explained that he just focused on maintaining his composure so he can help his team walk away with the win.

One player performances that should be mentioned is Gary Sanchez’s 2-for-5, 1R, 1 double, 1RBI performance. Slowly but surely, Sanchez is regaining his form that made him one of the most talked about players last season. If and win, itsn’t the issue. The fact that he’s getting there is. As long as he gets more playing time and continues to connect with the ball, the Summer of Sanchez may be a scorcher for opposing pitchers.

Before I conclude this article, I want to thank the Kitchen Staff, Security Guards, Grounds Crew and Cleaning Crew for all their hard work and dedication. From observation my interactions with them, their friendliness matches their impeccable work ethic.