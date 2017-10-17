 JUDGE POSTCARD FREE SOUVENIRS • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Aaron Judge postcards featuring Andre Trenior’s muralof his home-run swing, will be distributed to the first 500 fans at Stan’s, Billy’s, The Dugout and the Yankee Tavern beginning at 3:00 PM.

The mural, sponsored by the 161st Street Business Improvement Distrct, is located on River Avenue and 159th Street, right next to the Derek Jeter mural.

“We wanted the magic of Jeter to rub off on Judge,” said the BID’s executive director, Dr. Cary Goodman. “ With those great catches and Judge’s homer last night, it did.”

