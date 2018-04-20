Judge, Yanks Return Home With Good Start • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Aaron Judge hit a seventh inning home run off former teammate Tyler Clippard and that stood up for a Yankees 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday evening at Yankee Stadium. It is mid April and there should be minimal concern about the Yankees not running away with the Al East division.

Though the Boston Red Sox are making April baseball history with their hot start, and because the Yankees have not lived up to those expectations, of course they will always will be asked when this explosive lineup will do what was expected.

Judge continued to do his part with a solo shot to left off a 3-2 pitch from Clippard. It was his fifth of the season and his 61st career home run established a new Major League record for fastest at that mark, 199 games, surpassing Mark McGwire who did that in 204 games.

And with Giancarlo Stanton snapping his 9-for-15 skid, a single in the fifth inning, there may be some signs the other Yankees home run threat could be heating up. On another cold night at Yankee Stadium, seeing Judge get another home run and Stanton looking better at the plate, that was enough to make things a little warmer.

And those power bats in the Yankees lineup will eventually all get warm, expected to produce a lot of home runs and runs scored.

So when Judge was asked about the hot streak of April wins coming from the rival Red Sox, he paused and said, “It’s April 19th. “ For sure the 9-8 Yankees have plenty of time to see this entire part of their game come together and it is too soon for panic.

“He controlled his at bats and controlled the zone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about Stanton who went 1-for-3.

There was also some concern about CC Sabathia making a return start from the 10-day disabled list. Lifted after 4.1 innings and 71 pitches, in his third start, there was concern something may have been wrong. But Boone clarified the early lifting of his starter.

“CC Sabathia was good,” Boone said. “We weren’t going to go past 75 80 (Pitches). He gave us what we needed.”

Then the bullpen took over, though David Robertson had to struggle out of trouble with an inning and seeing his seven-game scoreless streak snapped in the eighth. The Blue Jays could have made it a bigger inning but Robertson was clutch and left the bases loaded.

Before that, Dellin Betances tossed a scoreless eighth inning and that was another positive sign for the Yankees. As was Aroldis Chapman who had a perfect ninth and struck out the side for his third save,

“Just a matter of of control, trust and make pitches,” Betances said. And if Betances can keep that control the reliable Yankees bullpen is back to normal as expected.

“Off to Dellin, Robbie, and Chapman closed it out,” said Boone. “ Well pitched game.” Also Chad Green in relief of Sabathia got the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Maybe not perfect with a lot of offense, and the Yankees did commit another error, leading the American League, but they attacked Blue Jays’ starter and loser Aaron Sanchez (1-2).

A good win to start a four-game series in the Bronx. Also Toronto is off to that good start at 12-6 proving they could also be in this division picture with the Yankees and Red Sox.

Comment Rich Mancuso: [email protected]