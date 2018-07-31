JusticeForJunior: Street To Be Renamed In Memory Of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz [Information] • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Friday, July 27, 2018, the New York Yankees honored the life of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium. While the Yankees game was postponed, the life of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz will be remembered in the hearts of many in the Bronx and beyond. #JusticeForJunior

You can read Yankees Special Consultant Ray Negron’s article, click here.

On Monday, as reported by Pix11.com…

A street in the Bronx will be renamed for slain teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz and on Monday the public was given a preview of what the signs will look like.

Monday’s event at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue was not the actual street renaming ceremony, but rather a showcase for renderings of what the street signs will look like, officials said.

The renaming still needs to be approved by the City Council.

To read the rest of the article, click here.