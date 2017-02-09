The Karate Hottie Puts On A Clinic [Photos] • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday, February 11, 2017, the Ultimate Fighting Championship aka the UFC will have their second New York card, UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie.

This card will take place in home of the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center. Before the card pops off, I’m digging the experience of hanging out with UFC by attending every open and closed event they have on their plate.

With the UFC in town, I’m afforded the opportunity to visit other parts of Brooklyn. For example, following Media Day with the fighters, several of us hopped on a charter bus and took off the UFC GYM in Park Slope.

Prior to learning that UFC Fighter, Michelle Waterson (14-4), aka The Karate Hottie was conducting a clinic and Q&A for the press, I was busy scouting the the gym. To be honest, I knew of her but I didn’t know of her. So what did I learn about the Karate Hottie?

First, she has educated feet. In layman terms, she’s dangerous. Second, she has the makings of being an excellent MMA Instructor because her technique and breakdown of kicking/striking was easy to comprehend. Third, her husband, Joshua Gomez, was cool to talk too. With that here’s some photos I took…