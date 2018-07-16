Buddy Reed: Keep An Eye On This BX Boy • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

I was on the field yesterday watching the young future stars taking batting practice when I saw Dave Winfield. I went over to Dave and again (as I have done every time I meet him), thanked him for the years he was a Yankee and gave us so many thrilling moments. I also thanked him for his foundation and the work that it did for many South Bronx youth.

Dave smiled and we chatted for a brief moment, and pointed out to another Bronx boy that I should interview. He pointed to Buddy Reed.

Buddy Reed is a Bronx boy from the Castle Hill section of the Bronx. Now, you know there was no way that I was going to pass up an opportunity to interview and toss a few questions to a homeboy from my Boogiedown. I could not get to him during batting practice, but I waited after the game.

Bucky had come into the game in the 5th inning to play center field. He immediately showed his talent with his defense and offense. I caught up with Bucky after the game.

LS: How does it feel being here today in this MLB All-Star Futures Game?

BR: It’s been a long journey. From where I started to where I am now. I’m only looking forward; I’m only looking up. It’s been a lot of fun to be around all these guys, younger guys that are nineteen, eighteen, and it’s awesome; it’s been a blast. God is good, I feel very fortunate.

LS: You know the last guy who made it big to the majors from the Bronx was Bobby Bonilla.

BR: That was a long time ago, but he’s still making money (laughing). He’s a smart guy.

LS: How do you feel repping a borough that is still stigmatized by its negative past and only known for Hip Hop, burning fires and grafitti?

BR: Yeah, it’s a lot. I’m glad to be born and raised in the Bronx. To be a New Yorker and to be from there. It’s not a lot of weight on my shoulders, but it is a lot I carry with me and I’m glad to carry. Like I said, I’m just look forward, looking up and I’m going to make it.

LS: Is that where you get that hustle, that speed that we saw out there today when you chased and caught that ball in deep center. You ran a lot in the BX?

BR: Yeah, but really from my mom. I got all my speed from my mom.

We will continue to follow up on Buddy as he advances through the minors.