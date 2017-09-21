 Kudos To ESPN For Mentioning Hurricane Destruction In Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: ESPN did a noble thing in yesterdays television broadcast of the Indians VS. Angels game. In the bottom of the seventh inning they aired a heartfelt message from, Francisco Lindor and Sandy Alomar, both from Puerto Rico who sent a message to all the people of Puerto Rico.

Eduardo Perez, one of the ESPN broadcasters who also have family in Puerto Rico mentioned the serious situation on the island. He and his ESPN colleagues spoke about how difficult it must be for any Puerto Rican baseball player to be in the field waiting for a ball to be hit to them and not think about their families in Puerto Rico.

There is a sign in the South Bronx Heritage park, the site of the old Yankee stadium that reads: “Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Lose and Sometimes It Rains.”

During these last two days and perhaps for the next few that it will take to restore some communications with their loved ones in Puerto Rico many Puerto Rican players will be thinking: “Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Lose and Sometimes We have to Deal With a Storm.”

