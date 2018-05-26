Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: Red Bulls vs. NYCFC (Tickets) • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – Tickets for the New York Red Bulls match against New York City FC in the fourth round of the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will go on sale Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m. ET. The knockout edition of the New York Derby is set for Wednesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New York Red Bulls 2018 Red Members have the match included in their membership, and can redeem tickets via Account Manager. Red Members will be able to purchase additional tickets for $15 starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Partial Plan Holders will also have access to $15 tickets.

For more information, fans should visit www.newyorkredbulls.com/tickets

The matchup was determined on Thursday by a live draw at the U.S. Soccer House in Chicago.

The Red Bulls defeated NYCFC in the fourth round of the Open Cup last June to spark a run to the Open Cup Final. The Red Bulls went on to down the Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati en route to the tournament’s final in Kansas City.

The Red Bulls are 7-3-1 against NYCFC across all competitions, and took the first 2018 matchup, 4-0, earlier this month at Red Bull Arena.