Lamet Makes Padres Debut By Stifling Mets Offense • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This may the low point for the New York Mets and Thursday night at Citi Field that was certain after San Diego Padres rookie right hander Dinelson Lamet allowed one-run over 5.0 innings. It also was the first start and Major League win for Dinelson Lamet of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The 24-year old was called up to make the start and the Mets quickly learned that his changeup and fastball was big league material. He struck out eight and earned his first career win as the Padres won the finale 4-3 over New York and took two of three games.

The Mets need to win this series if they want to get back into the thick of things in the standings, and though it is still early in the season, Lamet did not make it easy for a team that continues to struggle on the mound. And when the Mets can’t drive in runs, as they failed to do leaving nine on base it makes things that more difficult.

Rafael Montero once again failed to give the Mets innings, 3.0, and threw 87 pitches. The Mets bullpen, struggling also, gave up one run and as manager Terry Collins said, “They gave us a chance.” In the end though, Lamet who grew up admiring Pedro Martinez a fellow Dominican Hall of Famer, was too dominant.

The changeup fooled Mets hitters including Michael Conforto, their most consistent hitter over the past three weeks. Lamet struck out Conforto three times and used that nasty changeup and got him swinging three times.

“I know he was a good hitter,” said Lamet through an interpreter. “I was doing my job and went after him.” He said the dominance after throwing 91 pitches came when he threw his pre game in the bullpen. And with the Mets and their left handed lineup he knew that throwing strikes would be a part of the game plan.

The Padres, 18-31, did not look like a team with the worst record in baseball. And it was the pitching of Lamet who was 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA, 50 strikeouts in 39.0 innings with Triple-A El Paso.

Montero, 0-4, and still dealing with command issues, got the start as the Mets moved back Jacob deGrom. There were no reports about deGrom and an injury, or that the rain and cool conditions factored in the decision.

With the Mets on the road at Pittsburgh for three games starting Friday night, it was decided to give the righthander an extra day of rest with the injured Tommy Milone on the disabled list. But this night belonged to Dinelson Lamet as the Mets continued to struggle.