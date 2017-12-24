Last Minute Gift Ideas For The Rangers Fan • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – On a cold Christmas Eve afternoon, I’m at MetLife Stadium covering my final sporting event of 2017. In scoreless affair between the New York Jets (5-9) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-7), the end of the First Quarter has concluded.

It’s Christmas Eve. Some of you are either watching Sunday’s action of NFL Football or you’re out doing some last minute shopping. The odds of you reading this article at this time is slim to none. However, if you’re on a coffee break or at a traffic stop, the possibility of you reading this as I type right now has skyrockerted. If not, no worries.

