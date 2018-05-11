Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Guide • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It is impossible to express one’s love for the woman who raised us and made us who were today through one day of recognition and a gift. Nonetheless we should all put a little thought into a thank you even though mom will probably say that it’s not necessary.

Woodside native Jim McCann started what has become the most famous name in the floral industry, 1800Flowers, in 1971. Back then the idea of purchasing floral arrangements through a toll-free phone call was revolutionary. Over the years, McCann has expanded his business to include all kinds of gift baskets.

Nevertheless bouquets remain the company’s bread and butter and this year the company has created the Blushing Blooms Bouquet floral arrangement which run between $60-$80 and the Amazing Mom Bouquet which ranges between $100 and $125.

Harry & David’s is known for its sweet confection gift baskets including the Rose and Rose Gift Set which contains their own pink blush wine, shortbread cookies, Royal Verano pears, and of courses, roses. Savannah Bee also makes fine gift baskets that include honey and various food delicacies.

Chocolates may be caloric but they do contain anti-oxidants. Francois Payard, Ghirardelli, See’s, and Godiva all make premium chocolates in a variety of sizes and price points. If you are worried about allergens, Vermont Nut-Free Chocolates are the way to go and you don’t sacrifice any taste with their confections.

A Gilligan & O’Malley Women’s Terry Robe by Trident is ideal for relaxing around the house and it sells for around $40 at Target.com. Lands’ End (landsend.com) also has plenty of robes as well as outwear for mom. With summer coming, the company is pushing its Heidi Klum Swimwear Collection. If you are looking for something trendy stemming from eastern culture, check out the Bandana Kimono that is sold at Catherine’s (catherines.com).

There are more options than ever for buying stylish jewelry pieces without breaking the bank. Auburn Jewelry (auburn-jewelry.com) and Chloe & Isabel (chloeandisabel.com) both make numerous pendants for under $150 while Article 22 has plenty of earrings in that price point. Epicureans will get a kick out of Delicacies Jewelry which produces pendants with small metal sculptures of food at the base.

Zaxie (zaxie.com) manufactures bracelets ranging in price from $50 to $200 while John Wind (johnwind.com) makes bracelets, necklaces, and earrings that retail for under $100 while for those who want to spend a bit more can check out the jewelry at Millianna (millianna.com) that run from roughly $250-$750. Blossom Box Jewelry’s pieces (blossomboxjewelry.com) sell for under $250.

If you are going to buy mom jewelry, be sure to pick up a can of Colle, (colleproducts.com) a cleaning mousse that keeps valuables from getting tarnished by age.

Watches are the most popular form of jewelry and the great news is that companies as Timex, Speidel, Fossil, and Little Neck’s own Armitron produce quality timepieces for under $100 that look as if they cost three times that amount. If you are willing to spend more to get a high quality timepiece, Michele’s watches run generally in the $1,200 to $2,200 gamut although its Deco Sport line retails for around $400.

Forest Hills High School alum Lawrence Leyderman, has created the Chronspire (chronspire.com) line of watches that rival Rolex and Tag Heuer but have a price that is not even half of those respected high-end brands but are every bit as good. Another high-end timepiece alternative are the collections from Bulova, a company which for years made its headquarters in Woodside.

Handbags are always popular. Vera Bradley is known for its lively cloth pocketbooks and weekend duffels. Zac Posen (zacposen.com), Be Brilliant (bebrilliantbags.com) and Callista Crafts (callistacrafts.com) make totes and clutches in the $200-$700 neighborhood. If you want to go high-end, Atelier has handbags in the $1500-$2,000 range. Hammitt (hammitt.com) has the widest price array with handbags retailing anywhere from $75 to $2,000.

There is no shortage of perfumes on the market but choosing the right one is not easy. Sephora has a gift box that the company smartly calls “Favorites” that contains perfumes from Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. Former Jackson Heights resident Tara Durkan started a fragrance company in L.A., Dossage, and Dossage 8 for Her is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Chanel No. 5.