Late Rally Lifts NYCFC Over The Union [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Needing a win at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Union by a final score of 2-1 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff covered the game. Here’s some of his photos.

SUMMARY New York City FC – 2, Philadelphia Union – 1 Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 1:00PM MLS Regular Season – Game 15 Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY Scoring Summary 69’ – PHI: Fabrice-Jean Picault (Assisted By: C.J. Sapong)

80’ – NYC: Maxime Chanot (Assisted By: Maxi Moralez)

85’ – NYC: Alexander Callens