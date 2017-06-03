Late Rally Lifts NYCFC Over The Union [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Needing a win at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Union by a final score of 2-1 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff covered the game. Here’s some of his photos.
SUMMARY
New York City FC – 2, Philadelphia Union – 1
Saturday, June 3, 2017 – 1:00PM
MLS Regular Season – Game 15
Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Scoring Summary
69’ – PHI: Fabrice-Jean Picault (Assisted By: C.J. Sapong)
80’ – NYC: Maxime Chanot (Assisted By: Maxi Moralez)
85’ – NYC: Alexander Callens