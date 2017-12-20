Latino Fighters And Their Significance • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – It has been documented that the sport of boxing has been dominated by the Latino champion. In the recent era from the year of 1983 there were 15 title holders that included Hall of Famer Hector Camacho the first of the flamboyant Latino fighters.

In between there are the names of Carlos Ortiz, Alfredo Escalera, Wilfredo Gomez, Wilfredo Benitez, and Chapo Rosario. The impact of what Felix “Tito” Trinidad accomplished in the ring and the recently retired four-division champion Miguel Cotto who awaits his Hall of Fame enshrinement are a major part of boxing history.

And the fans have had a significant impact pertaining to the sport and significance of the Latino fighter. In a recent interview Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum had this to say about the Latino fighter and their fan base.

“I wouldn’t say Hispanics are the last loyal fan base in boxing. But it is the most important fan base, because these people have never defected to other sports. Hispanic fans form the very hard core of the boxing business.”

And in the boxing business it is that fan base that indeed gears toward their fighter. Miguel Cotto is a prime example as the significant Latino fighter of this recent era who could draw a crowd and spark that interest.

Cotto in his career finale at Madison Square Garden, and in defeat to Sadam Ali, was still a winner as the all-time single selling ticket holder for a fighter at the Garden, known as “The Mecca” of boxing. But it was that Latino fan base that became a Cotto tradition in New York as the Garden would rock with Puerto Rican pride seven times on the evening before the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Felix Trinidad was no different, and before him there was “Macho Time” in New York and at other venues.

Oscar De La Hoya the head of Golden Boy Boxing and Hall of Famer witnessed first hand how the significance played a role in the sport. It was Mexico and Puerto Rico heritage when De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad fought for a title in 1999 at an arena in Las Vegas.

There was that fan base from Mexico and Puerto Rico with flags representing the country and Island. Prior to the fighters entrances into the ring the respective National Anthems showed that unity of a fan base for the Latino fighter and their support. And only in the sport of boxing, and time-and-time again, does this show how significant the Latino fighter plays a role in the sport.

But Puerto Rico still has more than enough Hall of Fame quality champions to list on a pound-for-pound basis. What matters most is a sport dominated by the Latino fighter and all one has to do is review the rankings and champions listed in every division.

And the three largest pay per view events in boxing have been highlighted by Latino fighters including Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights against De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez which also adds to the significance.

Added to the equation are 25 of the largest boxing pay per view events that have featured 14 fighters of Latino descent. So Latino fighters and of course that important fan base speaks for itself and the major boxing promoters are aware of that impact.