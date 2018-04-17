Latino Sports Is Out In Full Force To Cover Games In San Juan • Latino Sports

Latino Sports is pulling out all resources to cover the two games between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins that will begin today at San Juan’s, Hiram Bithorn stadium (7:10PM start)

These two games come at a time the island nation needs it most post Hurricane Maria that crippled the islands infrastructure in the wake of a looming economic crisis affecting all sectors of the islands population. Sporting events of this caliber have a way of helping in times of need and Puerto Rico needs help as these games will help inject some revenue into the island and help uplift the pride in seeing many of the Puerto Rican players of both teams playing for the first time in Puerto Rico.

In addition, Latino Sports is proud to work with MLB to present the first ever LatinoMVP award in Puerto Rico, the place that the award was born back in 1989/90. It was then that, Julio Pabón was in Puerto Rico and heard about the controversy of Ruben Sierra being overlooked for the 1989 American League Most Valuable Player Award. Pabón being a Bronx advocate decided to give Sierra an award when his team came to New York to play the Yankees in 1990. He named it the LatinoMVP and the award was given for the first time in Yankee stadium. Pabón saw the need to recognize Latino players and started what is now Latino Sports.

Today Latino Sports is proud to be in Puerto Rico to celebrate its 28 annual award presentation in what is now considered the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players. It will be a historic event tomorrow, Wednesday April 18th when Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón is accompanied by Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association representative, William Gerena Rochet and Puerto Rico’s Latinosports.com representative, German Vázquez to honor Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor on an on field pre-game ceremony. This is proof that a small gesture to do the right thing can become a great gesture for many.