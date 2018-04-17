Latino Sports Press Conference Re: LatinoMVP In Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

San Juan, PR: Latino Sports held it’s first Press Conference in Puerto Rico at the offices of Taller de Photo Periodismo, a non-profit educational organizations that teaches young students from the first grade to high school seniors the art of photography, video and news reporting. It’s fair to say that they are responsible for preparing the future photojournalist of Puerto Rico.

This could not be a more fitting place to hold our first press conference to announce the LatinoMVP award that we will be giving to Francisco Lindor for his 2016 baseball season. This will be the first time that this prestigious award is given to a Latino baseball player in Puerto Rico.

In addition, Latino Sports will also give an award to Cleveland’s, Roberto Pérez for his participation in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Latino Sports has been awarding every baseball player who played for Team Puerto Rico because of what the team did to uplift the soul of an island who was suffering (and still suffering even more after hurricane Maria) from the worst economic crisis in its history and yet went on to be the only undefeated team to reach the finals.

About the Awards:

Lindor will receive a watercolor portrait of himself wearing his team uniform by artist James Fiorentino. James’ art was recognized at an early age of fifteen when he became the youngest artist to appear in the Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Museum for his resemblance to Reggie Jackson. In 1998, James became the youngest artist to be included in the prestigious Society of Illustrators in New York, along with artists such as Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth. He has worked with many legends from the past and today’s stars, including Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken Jr. and Muhammad Ali. His photographic realism in watercolor has helped him become a wildlife artist and nationally known portrait, painting people from daily life as presidents and winners of the Nobel Peace Prize. Many of James’ works now adorn the walls of museums, galleries, businesses and private collections. James’ work can be seen nationally in books and magazines and in exchange cards. In 2001, “The Fiorentino Collection” consisted of approximately 100 paintings for Upper Deck Trading Cards that represent legends in five main sports. James’ work and history have been broadcast on national television, and in magazines and newspapers.

Roberto will receive a caricature by renowned artist, John Pennisi. Mr. Pennisi one of the most popular sports caricature artist. Since the age of 17, he has illustrated more than 750 drawings of some of the MLB’s biggest players to play the game. His work has appeared in various publications/websites throughout the country. He has collaborated with the legendary artist in the comic book industry who have been dear friends and mentors. He is also an official artist of the prestigious LatinoMVP award and the BBWAA awards program.