Bronx, NY – Every now and then, a frog will have it’s day to become a prince. That day has arrived for Levante UD.

A year ago, the small football club from Valencia, Spain was relgated to Second Division. After several years playing in La Liga, the Spanish League many worldwide consider the best in the planet, the team known as Granotas hit a wall.

Faced with uncertainty of how their season will conclude in second division, Levante simply played their matches in LaLiga 1|2|3 and the rest fell into place.

On Saturday, Levante secured their promotion, fifth one in club history, as they defeated Real Oviedo by a final score of 1-0. For a club who wears the same colors as Barcelona FC, they are so not Barca. Ignored by the football gods and filled with morbo, Levante is a club that isn’t focused about being the best.

For the Granotas, it’s about being better. With victories so few, it’s about heart and imagination. For one day, April 29, 2017, it’s about achieving the impossible dream.

