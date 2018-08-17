Little League World Series – Puerto Rico 2 Outs from First Win, Then…… • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico’s road to the Little League World Series was faced with many trials and tribulations. 11 months after Hurricane Maria devastated their hometown of Guayama, the team carries the weight of bringing a championship to an island in need of light in times of darkness.

In Game 1 of the tournament the hardships continued as Puerto Rico fell 4-2 in extra innings to South Korea in their first Little League World Series game in Williamsport, PA.

Puerto Rico struck first in the fourth inning when they took a 2-0 lead against South Korea starting pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim, after a close call at the plate scoring the first run of the tournament and a RBI from Luis “Big Papi” Rivera with runners on the corners.

Right-handed pitcher Eric Rodríguez made his nation proud as he persevered through 5 1/3 innings against a well-respected South Korean lineup, pitching a no-hitter until he exceeded the pitch limit of 85 pitches, taking him out of his first Little League World Series with only two outs away from a victory for the heavy-hearted Puerto Rican team.

South Korea catcher Gi Jeong Kim began the rally for his team with a RBI single against Robert Joubert in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out. The rally continued with aggressive base running skills from the Asia-Pacific team, tying the game at two with a double steal at second and home plate.

Defensive highlights couldn’t help Puerto Rico produce runs with runners in scoring position in extra innings. South Korea took advantage in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and Ji Hyung Choi at the plate, when pitcher Luis Rivera threw a pitch up-and-in clipping Choi on the barrel of the bat and his fingers, driving in the go-ahead run. Gi Jeong Kim added an insurance run before Puerto Rico was able to tag out a baserunner at home plate for the third out.

Puerto Rico will have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Australia in Game 9 of the Little League World Series on Saturday, August 18 at 1 p.m. EST.