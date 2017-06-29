Local Soccer Scene: LaLiga Promises • Latino Sports

Credit: LaLiga

New York, NY – LaLiga, the organizing body of top-flight Spanish soccer, and the Jose Ramon de la Morena Foundation, held the 3rd edition of its international tournament, LaLiga Promises, in Newark, New Jersey this past weekend.

Taking place at Riverbank Park, the semi-final matches featured FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF (2-0) and Real Madrid CF vs Villarreal CF (1-0), producing a youth version of El Clasico for the final.

The grand finale saw defending champions FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid CF. It was a classic and emotional rivalry between the two clubs, that came down to the last minutes of the match with FC Barcelona winning on a result of 3-2 for the coveted LaLiga Promises trophy.

In between the semi-finals and final, select players were invited to play in an All-Star game representing the 12 participating clubs of the tournament: Real Madrid CF (Spain), Club Atlético de Madrid (Spain), FC Barcelona (Spain), Sevilla FC (Spain), Villarreal CF (Spain), Valencia CF (Spain), Club America (Mexico), FC Internazionale Milano (Italy), SL Benfica (Portugal), Nacional De Medellin (Colombia), New York City FC (USA) and Ironbound SC (USA).

LaLiga ambassadors and legends Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid CF) and Kiko Narvaez (Club Atletico de Madrid) also joined the All-Star rosters as teammates to the elite youth.

Throughout the weekend, over 2,000 fans were treated to the best of youth soccer, with LaLiga Promises historically and widely recognized as the world’s most prestigious U-12 soccer tournament.

Players and coaches themselves had the opportunity to explore NYC and met with a surprise visit from recent UEFA Champions League winner Karim Benzema (Real Madrid CF).

Ways to Support LaLiga Promises: