Location And Rough Patches For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Losers of three straight games, the season that was supposed to be has continued it’s downward spiral towards disappointment and despair. With 53 games into the season, how much longer can the 23-30 New York Mets withstand bullpen implosion and their opponents onslaught? Injuries or not, the Amazins need to start winning.

Before New York can even entertain the possibility of earning a postseason berth for the third consecutive year, they need to win majority of their next 28 games. If they’re able to finish the first 81 games of the season with .500 record, they’ll have the momentum to finish the second half of their MLB season strong. If not, it’s going to be a long winter.

The pressing issues for New York have come in the form of location and rough patches. Offensively, defensively, hitting, pitching, the Amazins have been an erractic team. Their Friday night 12-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates was frustrating to watch.

Staring pitcher Matt Harvey pitched poorly. Michael Conforto bailed him out with a his two-run, 14th homer of the season. Lucas Duda’s multi-homer performance helped the Amazins to a 7-4 lead. Less than an inning later, bullpen best Paul Sewald gives up five runs in 0.1 innings. To score seven runs and lose, it’s unacceptable. Plain and simple.

It’s part of baseball and there’s always another game to be played. As frustrating as tonight’s loss was, there’s still 109 games to be played. Injuries or not, the Amazins need to find their location and cover up their rough patches. With that said, good night.

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…