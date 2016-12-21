Los Ticos Are Looking Great After Win Against USA • Latino Sports

This Article was contributed by: Jordan Bolton

World Cup qualifiers are well under way and we’ve already seen our fair share of surprises. Countries from Latin America are continuing to perform at a high level and both Mexico and Costa Rica recently recorded impressive wins over the United States.

We posted photos from Mexico’s win where El Tri came away with an important 2-1 victory as they start the final round of qualifying games. The scoring was opened by Miguel Layun during the first half and the scrappy United States squad managed to tie the game up in the 49th minute with a goal from Bobby Wood. But it wasn’t enough. Mexico talisman and elder statesmen Rafa Marquez scored the winning goal in the 88th minute, putting the final nail in the coffin for the U.S. The 37-year-old center managed to lose his defender and head home a well-placed corner kick from Layun to wrap up the win and continue Mexico’s strong showing in qualifying.

While the loss to Mexico might have been a bitter pill to swallow for the U.S., they could take solace in knowing that they narrowly lost to a very good team. However, things were a different story for the next game against Costa Rica. While Costa Rica is also a very talented team in their own right, the way in which they destroyed the United States has brought serious questions as to whether they’ll qualify for the World Cup at all. SB Nation reports that it was clear from the beginning that the U.S. was outmatched and outclassed and they were lucky to walk away with only a 4-0 loss. You could call it payback—Costa Rica’s previous loss was actually also 4-0 to the United States back in June during the Copa America Centenario. Since then, la Sele has gone undefeated in six matches while becoming one of the most fearsome teams in the conference.

Latin American teams are positively dominating the CONCACAF qualifying rounds and according to MLS Soccer, they make up the top four slots in the final hexagonal group. Costa Rica is currently undefeated and sits on top with two wins, and Mexico and Panama round out the top three with one win and one draw each. The United States sits at the bottom of the group in last place behind Trinidad and Tobago on goal differential after getting blown out by Costa Rica.

It’s still early but people are already trying to get an eye for each team’s chances at the 2018 World Cup. The staff at Betfair have a few ideas of how each team will do, but with plenty of qualifying matches to go it could still be anyone’s tournament. Everyone has long assumed that the United States would be a shoe-in for qualification, but if the team can’t figure things out soon, it might be an entirely Latino delegation coming out of CONCACAF.

If the team can somehow manage to maintain their current run of form, Costa Rica could very well end up surprising a lot of people. After failing to exit their group stage during the Copa America Centenario, Costa Rica has looked strong following a friendly win against Russia in addition to convincing victories over the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago. Los Ticos have a good mixture of young talent and veteran stars. They also have a particularly lethal strike partnership up front thanks to Joel Campbell and mainstay Bryan Ruiz.

The next round of qualifying matches is set to take place in March 2017, when Mexico and Costa Rica face off to see who will take the top place in the group. Meanwhile, the U.S. will have a must-win game against a Honduras team that has been killing it lately. Either way, it’s sure to be exciting and there’s no telling who will be left standing when the smoke clears.