Lucha Underground: The Battle of The Bulls • Latino Sports

New York, NY – ‘Twas the days before Christmas and all throughout my apartment, not a creature was stirring, not even the New York Cosmos. Months in, months out, the 8-time NASL Champions have yet to pay their laid off staff the monies owed since October 15.

So what can I do? I don’t know but thank goodness for El Rey Network. So if you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you. For the record, I dig Netflix. With that said, here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: The Battle of the Bulls tournament concludes with the victor earning a title match against the winner of Sexy Star and Johnny Mundo’s Steel Cage Match. Don’t miss The Mack, Cage, Texano and Jeremiah Crane fight it out for their chance at the championship title in this weeks all new episode of Lucha Underground. Plus, Drago’s fate is revealed this Wednesday, December 21st at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

