Lucha Underground: Bloodlines • Latino Sports

Synopsis:

Chaos reigns supreme on the all new “Lucha Underground.” No disqualifications, no limitations as the Cueto Cup enters the second round of the quarterfinals. Find out what happens when an FBI agent arrives to speak to Dario Cuteo.

Plus, meet Captain Vasquez’s unexpected visitor. Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett on Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting “Strivers,” viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America.

El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett.

El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.