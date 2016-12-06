Lucha Underground: Bulls of Boyle Heights [Preview] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

New York, NY – Week in and week out, New York Jets is one week away from ending their horrific season. On top of that, the New York Cosmos have terminated their player contracts and have yet to pay their front office staff. Thank goodness for El Rey Network.

So if you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you. With that said, here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: Captain Vasquez’s investigation sends Cortez Castro even deeper undercover. The Battle of the Bulls tournament begins and there is a lot at stake in this week’s all new episode of Lucha Underground.

Who will charge for the title? Kobra Moon reveals the secret history of her tribe this Wednesday, December 7th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites “the new mainstream” through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.

El Rey’s action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in its third season, the one-on-one interview program, “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair” and “Lucha Underground,” a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett.

El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.