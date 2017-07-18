Lucha Underground: Cueto Cup Continues • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It’s Tuesday night and I’m at Citi Field covering my 70th Mets and Yankees game of the 2017 season of Major League Baseball. As of right now, the New York Mets are facing the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of their four-game series.

Pitching tonight for the Amazins is RHP Rafael Montero (1-5, 5.77 ERA). He will be facing Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (6-3, 4.10 ERA). Will José Reyes earn his 500th career stolen base? Will Jay Bruce hit another home run? Following his 11-game hitting streak, will T.J. Rivera embark on a new hitting streak? Will the Mets produce enough offense to level their series against the Cards at 1-1? Tune In and Always Believe! But first…

Synopsis: It’s a fight to the finish on the all new “Lucha Underground.”

As the second round of the Cueto Cup continues, Vampiro advises Prince Puma on his match with PJ Black, but only one will be victorious. Meanwhile the Worldwide Underground’s leader Johnny Mundo is cooking up trouble with a new agent.

Find out who is the man behind the Mundo this Wednesday, July 19th at 8:00PM ET. Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.