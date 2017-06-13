Lucha Underground: The Cueto Cup • Latino Sports

Credit: El Rey Network

Synopsis: In this week’s all new episode of “Lucha Underground” Johnny Mundo and Rey Mysterio begin their training to take on the Cueto Cup. Who will make it through and take the championship? Plus, Cage pays a visit to City Councilman Lawrence Delgado.

The first round of the Cueto Cup begins this Wednesday, June 14th at 8:00PM ET . Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites “the new mainstream” through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.

El Rey’s action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in its third season, the one-on-one interview program, “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair” and “Lucha Underground,” a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett.

El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.