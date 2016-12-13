Lucha Underground: En La Sombras [Preview] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

New York, NY – Tuesday night in the city and it doesn’t feel like Christmas. To be honest, I’ve wasted some of my time browsing through Netflix. As entertaining as that sounds, it’s too much for me. So many shows, movies, documentaries, etc… it’s too much!

Thank goodness for El Rey Network. So if you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you. For the record, I dig Netflix. With that said, here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: El Dragon Azteca Jr. pays a visit to Rey Mysterio in the newest episode of “Lucha Underground.” The Battle of the Bulls tournament is in full swing with the championship title on the line. Who joins Cage and The Mack for the final match?

Someone is playing mind games with Sexy Star. Find out who has it in for her this Wednesday, December 14th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

