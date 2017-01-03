Lucha Underground: Evil Rising [Preview] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

New York, NY – It’s the third day of the New Year and New York City continues to shower hard on us. If you’re going to have a resolution, make a commitment to watch one episode of the best one-hour Lucha Libre TV show, Lucha Underground.

If you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you. With that said, here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground

Synopsis: The Mack takes on Johnny Mundo in the most intense battle yet, with the winner getting to choose the stipulation of their Championship Match in the newest episode of Lucha Underground. Paul London and the Rabbit Tribe take on Kobra Moon and her Reptiles this Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

