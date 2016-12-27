Lucha Underground: The Gauntlet • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Rest in Peace, Carrie Fisher.

While you captured the hearts of many of us as Princess Leia, it was your humanity and courage that won us over and inspired us to be better humanitarians towards one another.

With that said, may the Force be with you.

We now go back to our scheduled Tuesday article… So if you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you.

With that said, here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: Cage and Texano throw down in the Best of Five Series for a chance at Dario’s ‘Ultimate Opportunity’. A luchador’s homecoming to the Temple is sparked by revenge in this week’s episode of Lucha Underground. Jeremiah Crane takes on Mil Muertes in a head to head match this Wednesday, December 28th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

