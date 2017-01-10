Lucha Underground: Gods Among Men • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

New York, NY – Tuesday night in my city and after a few days of brutal-bone-penetrating cold weather, I’m happy that today was 20-degrees warmer. What’s been happening in the NFL? The New York Giants were crushed by the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in their only postseason game. To be honest, I haven’t been paying too much attention to sports.

Between this past weekend’s Professional Bull Riders event and the 2017 NYC Winter Jazzfest, I haven’t had time to watch TV. At least, I’ll have one hour for my favorite lucha libre show. If you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you.

Here’s a video preview of tomorrow’s latest episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: El Dragon Azteca Jr. puts his life on the line in a faceoff with Monster Matanza Cueto in the mid-season finale of Lucha Underground. Johnny Mundo adds fuel to the fire and confronts The Mack about their championship match. Tune in to witness the biggest rivals bring the heat this Wednesday, January 11th at 8:00PM ET.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites “the new mainstream” through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.

El Rey’s action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in its third season, the one-on-one interview program, “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair” and “Lucha Underground,” a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett.

El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.