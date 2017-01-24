Lucha Underground: Greatest Hits Schedule • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Now that 1984 has officially arrived in the United States of America, the only thing that’s been a constant in New York City has been the Tuesday nightfalls.

If you’re a fan of Lucha Underground, From Dusk till Dawn, Kung Fu Flicks and 80’s TV shows like Miami Vice, then El Rey Network is the channel for you. Here’s a message they sent me today…

Can’t wait for the adrenaline-charged “Lucha Underground” to return to El Rey Network? We got you covered! El Rey Network will be re-airing some of the hardest hitting episodes of the addictive, lucha libre wrestling series Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET and 9:00PM ET.

Don’t miss two back to back one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett on El Rey Network. Orale!

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites “the new mainstream” through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.

El Rey’s action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in its third season, the one-on-one interview program, “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair” and “Lucha Underground,” a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett.

El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.