Lucha Underground: The Hunger Inside • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s Tuesday night and I’m at Yankee Stadium for the second of three games between the New York Yankees (57-47) and the Detroit Tigers (47-57). On Monday night, the Bronx Bombers tamed the Tigers by a final score of 7-3.

Winners of six out of their last seven games, the Yanks will rely on the arms of their starting LHP CC Sabathia and the offense hitting power for another victory.

With a 9-3 record, Sabbathia faces of against Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (2-1). With the Pinstripes battling both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East top spot, every Yankee win and opposition loss will determine their fate as the season is about to round third. All Rise and Tune In…

With that said, here’s a preview of El Rey Network’s lucha libre show, Lucha Underground.

Synopsis: Only eight remain on the new episode of “Lucha Underground.” As the Cueto Cup enters the quarterfinals, Dario has a warning for his brother Matanza, is blood truly thicker than water?

Addicted to love is one way to put it, watch Marty "The Moth" Martinez's obsession with Melissa Santos grow Wednesday, August 2nd at 8:00PM ET.

