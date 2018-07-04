Lucha Underground: Pain, Love, Sacrifice to the Gods • Latino Sports

Credit: El Rey Network

Bronx, NY – Happy Fourth of July!

After taking a few days off, I’ve returned to Yankee Stadium for final game of the three-game series between the New York Yankees (55-28) and Atlanta Braves (49-35). Today’s pitching duel features Yanks LHP CC Sabathia (5-3, 3.02 ERA) and Braves RHP Julio Teheran (6-5, 4.21 ERA). Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way! Until the next time, here’s a preview of tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground…

Synopsis: Antonio Cueto gives King Cuerno a chance for revenge and the chance to win an Ancient Aztec Medallion in the newest episode of “Lucha Underground.” The Monster Matanza Cueto makes a sacrifice to the Gods and Catrina gives Melissa a special gift this Wednesday, July 4th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.

