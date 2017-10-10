Lucha Underground: Ultima Lucha Tres Part III • Latino Sports

Credit: El Rey Network

New York, NY – With no MLB Postseason games to watch, I’m going to catch up the past several episodes of Luch Underground. On a night like this, I look forward to finally see what I’ve missed this season. With that said, here’s this week’s preview…

Synopsis: Ladies first in the new “Lucha Underground” as Sexy Star and Taya fight in a Last Luchadora Standing Match. Every step counts when Pentagon Dark takes on Son of Havoc in a Gift of the Gods Ladder Match. Who will climb to the top?

Plus, Vampiro prepares Prince Puma for Ultima Lucha Wednesday, October 11th at 8:00PM ET. Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

