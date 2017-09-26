Lucha Underground: Ultima Lucha Tres [Preview] • Latino Sports

Credit: El Rey Network

Flushing, NY – It’s Tuesday night and in tremendous agony, I’m at Citi Field covering the New York Mets second-to-last home game of the season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Amazins trail their National League rivals, Atlanta Braves, by a pitiful 3-0 score.

With nothing else to fight for, the Mets have a chance to finish their disappointing season with at least 70 wins. Before we ask whether or not Terry Collins and Jose Reyes will return next season, let’s see if the Amazins are capable of mounting a rally tonight. In the meantime, here’s a preview of the upcoming Lucha Libre show, Lucha Underground.

Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…

Synopsis: Hell hath no fury as Ultima Lucha Tres takes off.

The green berets get ready to battle when Killshot and Dante Fox’s rivalry boils to a 2 out of 3 falls match called “The Hell of War”. Plus, Famous B competes to win Texano’s contract Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00PM ET.

Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

