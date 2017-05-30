Lucha Underground's Second Half Kicks Off • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s Tuesday night at Citi Field where the New York Mets currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers by a 1-0 score. Pitching for the Amazins is RHP Tyler Pill. With an ERA of 4.91, Pill has thrown 54 pitches in three inning. With so much baseball left to be played, will the Amazins rally for a victory. Tune In, Find Out, Always Beleive.

Tomorrow evening, the second half of Luncha Underground. In a press relase sent to me, “Lucha Underground” will return for the second half of the third season on El Rey Network followed by the world premiere of “Baja Desert Championship: Origins.

“8:00pm et “Lucha Underground” All Night Long…Again – The Mack faces Johnny Mundo in an All Night Long Match. The luchador with the most pinfall and submission victories by the end of the night is the Lucha Underground Champion.”

With that said, here’s their latest trailer…

