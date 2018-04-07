Machado And Alvarez Lead O's To Marathon Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Early April games can be long, tedious and a struggle. That applied Friday night in the Bronx and it took over five hours and 14 innings for the Baltimore Orioles to get a 7-3 win over the Yankee. It was also a breakout type of game for Manny Machado and Pedro Alvarez with the home run ball.

Alvarez hir a decisive grand slam home run in the Orioles’ 14th, his first homerun of the season Hours before, two of the Baltimore hits were home run balls off the bat of Machado and prior to those at bats he was in that struggle without an RBI or a home run.

But one game can do it .For Machado, the home runs came in consecutive at bats, with a 4-for-5 night including two walks. It was his longest dry spell to start a season since 2014 and his 15th career multi home run game and both came off Yankees starter CC Sabathia.

Machado will be one of the coveted free agents after this year and he knows Sabathia. The five home runs off the Yankees left hander are the most off any pitcher in his career. But Machado was more content on getting the first of two in this four game series from the Yankees.

“It was a tough game both ways,” said Machado. He said Alvarez and the Baltimore bullpen were key parts of this marathon win that also saw the temperatures drop as the night progressed in the Bronx. More so, the Orioles fought hard to get this one after a slow start to the season.

Their two wins against the Yankees got them to 3-5. Bu the Yankees are picked to win the division and rival the Red Sox. The Orioles could be there and for that to work the bat of Machado has to be consistent.

A game like Machado had Friday night could get him started.

The grand slam for Alvarez, entered as a pinch hitter in the 10th, was his first since June 20, 2012 with the Pirates. He got hold of the first pitch from Jonathan Holder, the eighth pitcher used by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and the ball went over the fence in right-center field.

“We played some good teams, seen some good pitching” said Alvarez. “Some of those games could have gone either way, you know? “Obviously these two wins are very good, very good quality wins against a very good team, Any time we can come up on the winning side especially against a team like the Yankees it’s a big plus.”

The Orioles came into this series after losing five straight. So, yes this was another good win. And to see Machado get his bat going, and with Alvarez coming off the bench as a major contributor, this indeed was another feel good win.

Right hander Pedro Araujo, a Rule 5 draft pick got his first Major League win and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. After Didi Gregorius hit a game tying home run in the eighth, the Baltimore bullpen shut down the Yankees for six innings.

Machado said he bullpen was a part of both ways to getting this win.

“It motivates us,” he said. “We go out there and we make big outs and they make big outs for us. That adrenaline rush from defense going to offense always helps.” And if Manny Machado gets the bat going as should be expected, the Baltimore Orioles may be a part of that plan to be in that division race with the Yankees and Red Sox.