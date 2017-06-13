Madame Tussauds San Francisco Restyled Stephen Curry Figure • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Tuesday night, the New York Mets are at Citi Field facing the Chicago Cub in their second game of their three-game series. After two innings, Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (3-3) is off to a rough start.

Already trailing the Cubs by a score of 8-1, the Amazins already have their hands full. With so much baseball to be played, anything is possible. Let’s Go Mets!

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors for dethroning last year’s NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that said, here’s a message, my friends from Madame Tussauds San Francisco sent me this message…

“In celebration of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, Madame Tussauds San Francisco has restyled its Stephen Curry figure in the official 2017 NBA Finals Championship T-shirt and hat. Curry played alongside Warriors teammates, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia, among others on Sunday.

Curry’s figure immortalizes the 29-year-old athlete dribbling and features his four tattoos: his wife’s initial on his ring finger, the initials ‘TCC’ (Trust, Commitment and Care) and the number 30 on the inside of his left wrist, and Hebrew writing on the inside of his right wrist, which translates to “Love never fails.”

The figure took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create at an estimated cost of $350,000. The process involved taking 250 measurements of the towering athlete to capture his exact replica.”

About Madame Tussauds San Francisco

