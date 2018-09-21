Major League Baseball: The Bronx Stickball Classic • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – From the bottom of my heart, I’m grateful that Major League Baseball contacted me and informed me about, “The Bronx Stickball Classic.” With Hispanic Heritage Month in session, Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees will be hosting “The Bronx Stickball Classic,” in the streets outside of Yankee Stadium.

The event already featured competition between eight 14U Stickball teams with preliminaries held on September 15th. The semifinal and championship rounds will be held on Saturday, September 22nd. This is one of the many ways in which the League and its Clubs will be celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture throughout the month of September. With that said, enjoy your weekend and the photos! Memories…