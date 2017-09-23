MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TO DONATE $1 MILLION TO SUPPORT RELIEF AND RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO AND MEXICO • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Kudos to MLB to be one of the first to support these two countries in serious need of help. Below is the official press release. Please share.

Fans Are Encouraged to Contribute to Both Causes at YouCaring.com/MLBSupports Major League Baseball today announced a $1 million contribution to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico. MLB’s contribution is being directed to immediate relief and long-term rebuilding efforts through a variety of organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Project C.U.R.E., The U.S. Fund for UNICEF and more nonprofits to be named later.

Additionally, MLB will fund travel for physicians and other medical personnel as part of a special effort to provide direct medical assistance to affected communities.Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “These devastating natural disasters have deeply affected the Baseball Family. Players from Puerto Rico and Mexico are an important part of the past, present and future of our game. We hope that our contribution will aid immediate and ongoing efforts during this critical time and the long-term recovery for the people of Puerto Rico and Mexico.”

Today’s contribution represents an ongoing commitment by Major League Baseball to provide support for victims of natural disasters. More than $10 million has been raised through direct League and Club donations as well as fundraising pages to assist individuals and communities affected by recent storms, particularly Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the United States and Caribbean.

MLB encourages its fans to join the relief and recovery efforts by visiting YouCaring.com/MLBSupports to donate today.