Making A Bit Of History: Two Brothers Playing In The Big Leagues • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: I had the pleasure of meeting the entire Gurriel family back in 2013 when I was a consultant to VICE and they were producing a documentary on Cuban Baseball. Of course no documentary of Cuban baseball could be complete if you did not include the Gurriel family.

The father, Lourdes Gurriel was a super star baseball player in Cuba having won the equivalent of the MVP and several other distinguished awards during his career. However, his biggest award was to have three boys and they all played baseball. Other than the Alou brothers from the Dominican Republic I never heard of three brothers in professional baseball. I asked Lourdes about his son’s and their ability to play in the big leagues in the United States. He did not flinch and said, “no doubt.” Apparently Lourdes proved himself as two of his sons are now playing in the majors.

Though the Gurriel brothers did not all play at one time, or in the same team, we have two of them in the majors here. One, Yulieski (Yuli) was signed by the Houston Astros and was immediately instrumental in the Astros winning season in 2017. His younger brother, Lourdes Jr. was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays. This last week the brothers made MLB history when they each hit two home runs on the same day playing for different teams.

I believe the Cuban Gurriel brothers will be an interesting duo to follow. In the meantime I think many of you would enjoy reading the following article on the Gurriel brothers: Gurriel bros thrilled to share same MLB field