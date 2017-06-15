How Many Bad Days Can The Amazins Play Through? • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – If you’re one to believe in destiny, then you may need to accept the possible reality that the New York Mets is a jinxed team. For every step taken forward, the Amazins take four backwards. In a season where they’re supposed to be a World Series contender, New York has played sub .500 baseball for majority of the season.

Prior to the game, it was announced that due to a shoulder injury, Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey, will be placed on the disabled list. If and when Harvey returns, will he be able to regain any form that made many believe that he was one of the best pitchers on the team? To worsen the situation, Mets CF Juan Lagares left the game with a fractured left thumb. It leads to my question… How many bad days can the Amazins play through?

On Thursday night, the Mets played what may be their worst game of the season as they were picked apart by the National League East’s best team, the Washington Nationals. Losing by a final score of 8-3, misplays, bad throws, and a five-run surrendered inning is what hindered the Amazins on Thursday night. Starting pitcher Robert Gsellman was brutally bombarded for five innings. During the 5.0 innings he was on the mound, Gsellman was battered as the Nationals produced 11 hits and seven earned runs.

To make matters worse, Mets killer Gio Gonzalez, who pitched seven strong innings and allowed only two runs and five hits, won his sixth game of the season. In 22 career starts against the Amazins, Gonzalez improved his record to 13-5 with a 2.94 ERA. To top the icing to Thursday night’s game, former Amazin’, Daniel Murphy battered the Mets as he batted 3-for-5 while Bryce Harper blasted his 17th homer of the season.

With that said, tomorrow is a must-win situation for the Mets. Can the Amazins tie their four-game series at one apiece? Tune In, Find Out, Let’s go Mets!

Game Summary