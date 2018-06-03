Marathon Loss For Mets After deGrom Left • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In a game that saw Mets pitching combine for 24 strikeouts, most in franchise history, the ending was similar with a loss but this time attributed to the last man standing in the bullpen. That came hours after Jacob deGrom tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and had little to show with another no decision.

That type of outcome at citi Field Saturday night, a 14-inning marathon that went to the Chicago Cubs 7-1 and another of those bitter defeats that are becoming typical as to how this season is going. The Mets did not get the hits when needed and two additions to a revamped bullpen failed to prevent the Cubs from staying off the bases.

Buddy Baumann and Gerson Bautista combined and allowed for six Chicago runs in the 14th inning. Prior to that, the Mets bullpen, 1-7 in their last eight games, shut out the Cubs when deGrom was lifted after throwing 116 pitches in 7.0 innings.

And for deGrom, extending his franchise record with his eighth straight start allowing one run or less, that was just a moment for the right-hander. He would rather had seen his team come out with the win as the Mets have now lost eight of their last 10 games, including three straight.

“We don’t like losing baseball games,’ he said. “ Felt good with control of the fastball.” And deGrom again was the ace as six of the seven hits allowed were not hit very hard. He was able to get out of a first inning jam and used an effective slider.

“Incredible what he is doing,” said manager Mickey Callaway. The right-hander has allowed three earned runs in his 47.1 innings, an ERA of 0.57 and he continues to lead the National League with an overall ERA of 1.49.

Opponents are also 0-12 with nine strikeouts with the bases loaded against deGrom and he has struck out the last seven batters he’s faced with the bases loaded.

However the Mets had a golden opportunity to go home with a win in the 13th inning. Kevin Plawecki swung at a first pitch and grounded out for the force which stranded three.

It came down to that last inning. Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run double to right center that broke the 1-1 tie and Javier Baez hit his 14th home run off Bautista, with one on and two out. The Cubs took this one and look for the four-game sweep Sunday afternoon.

Long night at Citi Field, perhaps better for the bullpen and than not that good. But for Jacob deGrom another no decision and for the Mets it goes as another loss.

