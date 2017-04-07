Marlins Gut Mets, Read America • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Marvel Comics

Flushing, NY – On a cold and gloomy Friday Night at Citi Field, the New York Mets lost by a final score of 7-2 to their National League East rivals, the Miami Marlins. Against New York, Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched a solid game where he struck out five, allowed five hits and a run in six innings of work, he walked away with the decision.

As a bonus he recorded his first major league hit when he hit a single in the fourth inning. Prior to his hit, Chen had a batting average of 0.0 as he had gone 0-for-51.

While Chen pitched a controlled game, Mets LHP Zack Wheeler allowed five runs while giving up six hits in his four inning, four strikeout perfomance. For Wheeler, this was his first start since September 25, 2014 when he faced the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader. Both teams meet again tomorrow for their second of three-game series.

