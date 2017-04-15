Cardinals Pitcher Martinez Is All About His Pitches • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After five innings of matinee baseball from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees are struggling to hold on to their 1-0 lead over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Correction… Now in the sixth inning, the Yanks have extended their lead to 3-0 as they’ve scored two addition runs. For five innings, Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez pitched a cardiac an entertaining game against his Yanks LHP CC Sabathia.

Against the Pinstripes, Martinez had thrown a total of 118 pitches in 5.1 innings. It must be noted that out those pitches, 71 of them went for strikes. Up until the was taken out of the game, Martinez had struck out 11 batters. And now for the bad news…

Against the Yanks, Martinez allowed 4 hits and three earned runs. Combine his one wild pitch and eight walks allowed, Martinez could potentially leave Yankee Stadium with his second loss of the season. So who is Carlos Martinez? How old is he and where is he from? Does he live and die by pitches over time?

Carlos Martinez is a 25yrs RHP pitcher from the Dominican Repubic. From what I say today, Martinez who throws very hard and fast. On several occasions, his pitches were clocked at over 95mph. As reported by MLB.com, Martinez in 2016…

Made career-high 31 starts and pitched 195.1 innings…Ranked 2nd among Major League pitchers with 33 double plays induced (Martin Perez, TEX, 36) and a 1.52 GDP/9 IP. Finished one GIDP shy of the franchise record set by John Denny (34) in 1978.

Finished 2nd in the N.L. with a 57.7 ground ball pct., trailing teammate Jaime Garcia (57.9)…Ranked T5th in the National League in wins (16), T6th in quality starts (20), 9th in ERA (3.04), 10th in innings pitched and 12th in average against (.233)…Allowed only 15 HR (4 HR vs. RHB in 334 AB) and ranked 4th among N.L. pitchers in HR/9 IP (0.69).

Led Cardinals with 14 starts of 7.0 innings or more (10-1, 1.67 ERA)…Paced MLB pitchers with 25 putouts (Mike Leake was 2nd with 24). • Ranked 9th among N.L. pitchers with a .207 Opp. BA vs. right-handed batters, while pacing the circuit in Opp. Slug (.269) vs. right-handed batters.

His .269 mark was the 6th-lowest mark in Cardinals single-season history…Led Major League pitchers with an 0.67 ERA (27 .0 IP/ 2 ER) in Interleague games (four starts). His 0.67 ERA was the 6thlowest single-season mark since Interleague play began… Allowed three runs or fewer in 24 starts, T7th in the National League.

UPDATE/Eighth Inning: Cardinals cut Yanks lead and trail by a score of 3-1.