Matinee Baseball: Balanced Yanks Defeat Orioles • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a disappointing 7-3 14th inning loss on Friday night, the New York Yankees returned to Yankee Stadium and paced themselves to an 8-3 Saturday win over the Baltimore Orioles. In their first homestand of the season, the Yanks are 3-2.

Yanks RHP Sonny Gray may have earned his first win of the season but it was 2B Ronald Torreyes who paced the Pinstripes to victory. By going 3-for-4, Torreyes had his third multiple hit game that dates back to September 25, 2017. In addition, he raised his batting average to .364. Torreyes continues to demonstrate why he’s the player his teammates refer to as, “Toe.” A few days ago, I wrote, tweaked and wish to point out…

While Serverino, Stanton, Sanchez, Didi, and Judge to name a few will be the ones grabbing the headlines, I believe Yankees utility player Ronald Torreyes is the team’s best all-around player. Offensively, defensively, Torreyes understands his role with the team and continues to find ways to contribute in their success.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Torreyes is 5’8 Venezuelan professional baseball player who possesses the intelligence and scrappiness of former Angels and Cardinals ball player David Eckstein. Even though, he’s not an everyday starter, Torreyes contribution to the Yanks is one of silence and consistency. Whenever he’s called into action, he’s ready.

Torreyes is one player I haven’t seen have too many bad games since joining the Yankees. Nice guy? You betcha! Along with his work ethic, he possess an infectious smile. As phenonmenal as his teammates are, I believe Torreyes is well the Toe that keeps them grounded. Stay warm, goodbye, I’m signing off from Yankee Stadium.

TO BE COMPLETED…

Game Summary: Saturday, April 7, 2018