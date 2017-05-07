Matt Harvey Suspended, Adam Wilk To Start • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Mets RHP Matt Harvey being suspended for three games for violating club rules is the best news supporters of the Amazins could have received this morning.

In ten career starts against the Miami Marlins, Harvey is 2-3 with an ERA of 3.56. Along with his unimpressive record against the Marlins, Harvey pitched 60.2 innings while surrending 24 earned runs. Mets manager Terry Collins reported that the reason behind Harvey’s suspension will be kept confidential. While Harvey is serving his suspension without pay, Mets LHP Adam Wilk has been named today’s starter.

So who is Adam Wilk? With an 0-3 record in the Majors, today’s game will be his first MLB game since April 15, 2015 when he came in as a reliever against the Los Angeles Angels. In nine games that Wilk has played he has started in three of them with an ERA of 6.49. With a 14-15 record, will the Amazins win today? Tune in and always believe…